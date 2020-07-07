Mrs. Leslie Cassis-Withun, age 67, of Grand Haven passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at home. She was born November 4, 1952, in Grand Rapids to Ferris and Dorothy “Dot” (Ellis) Cassis. On May 3, 1980, she married Paul Withun in Grand Haven.
Leslie worked for WGHN for over 30 years and was looking forward to her retirement at the end of this year. She had just joined the board of directors for the Tri-Cities Family YMCA, a former president of the Grand Haven Schools Foundation and a Rotarian of the Year with the Grand Haven Rotary. Leslie enjoyed snow skiing, traveling and our Grand Haven beaches. She will be greatly missed by all who had an opportunity to know her.
