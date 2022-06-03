Leslie Paul Toth, 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 2, 2022 while peacefully surrounded by his family. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather with a passionate love for Jesus. He met the love of his life, Dee, and married her in 1970. Les poured his heart into his family.
Les joins his parents, Irene and Paul Toth, in heaven. He is survived by his wife, Deanna, his children, Amber (Jeff) and Jeff (Lisa), and seven grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.