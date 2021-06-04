Lewis Tysman, age 67 of Richland, Michigan, died June 2, 2021, unexpectedly after an accidental fall at home.
Lew was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, the son of Robert and Nancy Tysman. Surviving are his wife Paula, sister Lenore (David) Pearson, and children Robert, John (Adel) and Marie (Galen). www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
