Lillian Mae Currier, age 85, of Grand Haven passed away October 23, 2020, at a local care facility. She was born April 29, 1935, in Fairfield, Ohio, to the late Robert and Ruth McMaster.
Lillian married Clarence Currier on July 29, 1967, in Grand Haven. She worked several years for the Spring Lake Public Schools. Lillian enjoyed camping, boating on the pontoon, fishing for bass, traveling, cooking meals for her family and watching NASCAR on TV.
