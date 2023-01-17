Linda Ann Carlson (Lewis) of Grand Haven was born on March 29, 1953, and has peacefully left this earth on January 10, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her loving companion and husband, Jon Carlson; daughter, Caesy LeMieux; mother, Arlene Lawrence; father, Jon Lewis; and many other loved ones. She is survived by her son, Gabriel Maniwczak; granddaughters, Morgan Boeve and Brooklyn Maniwczak; great-grandson, Aleks Jon Tyczynski; brothers, Ken (Bonnie) Lewis and Jon Lewis; sisters, Debbie Lewis and Kristy Lewis; and many other loved ones.
