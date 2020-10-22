Linda Anne MacGraw, age 65 of Grand Haven, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at a local care facility. The Funeral Mass for Linda will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Spring Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Social distancing and masks will be required at both services. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Latest News
- Amber Rose 'bullied' by Kanye West for 10 years
- Jessie Cave welcomes third child after 'extreme' birth
- Lake Bell splits from husband
- Steven M. Sipple: A legitimate concern about Martinez; and heading off heated Chinander talk
- Roundup: Bucs volleyball splits matches on the road
- Thursday's update: 1,873 new cases, 43 deaths in Michigan
- MSU football's eerie opener: No fans, no band, no cheerleaders, no Sparty
- How Michigan's offensive linemen improved without practicing in pads
Most Popular
Articles
- Ottawa County sees continued surge in COVID-19 cases
- Split board vote moves Sims master plan forward
- 'Everyone is a target group,' Ottawa County health officials warn of COVID-19 spike
- GH woman pinned in rolled SUV after 2-car crash
- School officials warn virus surge could jeopardize in-person learning
- Thomas M. Harz
- Michigan reports nearly 3k new COVID-19 cases
- Crowd chants 'lock her up' against Whitmer at Trump rally
- Grand Haven football game with West Ottawa canceled
- Grand Haven BLP votes no to public input
Images
Videos
Commented
- Militia group plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, feds say (19)
- Your Views (11)
- Your Views (11)
- Crowd chants 'lock her up' against Whitmer at Trump rally (11)
- The curse of working for Donald Trump (9)
- Your Views (7)
- Right-wing plot to kidnap Michigan's governor should worry us all (7)
- ‘The right thing to do’: Mayor reminds residents to mask up, follow social distancing rules (6)
- Marriage equality in the crosshairs of SCOTUS (6)
- Your Views (6)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.