Linda Anne MacGraw, age 65 of Grand Haven, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at a local care facility. The Funeral Mass for Linda will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Spring Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Social distancing and masks will be required at both services. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.

