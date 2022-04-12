Linda Faye Zimonick, age 74 of Spring Lake, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. She was born May 29, 1947, in Memphis, Tennessee to Roy and Beulah (Mumford) Miller, and married Victor Zimonick on June 10, 1989.
Linda retired from ACEMCO as a quality control inspector. She loved computer games, cookouts, and most of all spending time with her family.
