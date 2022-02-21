Linda J. Spencer, age 80, of Spring Lake passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Heartwood Lodge Hospice Residence. She was born January 26, 1942, in Muskegon, Michigan, to George and Esther (Humphreys) DeVries; and married Roger Spencer on August 18, 1961, in Ravenna, Michigan. He preceded her in death on April 6, 1979.
Linda was the consummate volunteer, helping with the Ottawa County Council of Aging, Help Line, and many elderly folks in the community. She was a member of First Congregational Church in Fruitport. Linda loved playing the piano (her mother was a well-known piano teacher) and had a great sense of humor.
