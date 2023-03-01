Linda Jean Thomas, age 75 of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital. She was born on May 25, 1947 in Muncie, Indiana, to the late Perry and Betty (Hale) Hankins.
Linda graduated from Muncie Central High School, and then received her Bachelor’s degree from Ball State University, and later, her Master’s degree in Social Work from University of Louisville. She worked as a school social worker for Muncie Public Schools from 1971 to 1978, and then Frankenmuth Public Schools from 1978 to her retirement in 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.