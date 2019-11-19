Linda Jo (VanderMeiden) George, age 78, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa, California, on November 8, 2019. She was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, in 1941, a daughter of Eugene and Mildred Vander Meiden.
She is survived by her partner of 30 years, Sam Crisci; three children: Barbara (Tim) Jason, Jeff (Wendy) Draper and Darren (Erin Dunham) George; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and sisters: Nancy (Dave) Hitsman, Mary Vander Meiden, Sally (John) Kemme, Bev (Terry) Velik and Marti (Ron) Klein. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Morgan; and brothers, Tim and William Vander Meiden.
Linda always found beauty in all people and things. Her door was always open, as well as her heart, to anyone. She was a very generous person.
She loved music, holidays and looked forward to family gatherings. She is now reunited with her parents, and daughter, Laurie. We all look forward to seeing her again.
