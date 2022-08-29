Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.