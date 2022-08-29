Linda Lou Frank, 69, of Grand Haven died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- 'We're not ready': Harbaugh to make decision on Michigan starting QB by week 3
- Thousands gather to celebrate fountain's 60th anniversary
- Severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.; red flag at Lake Mich. beaches until 11 p.m.
- NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
- Gas prices in Michigan drop for 11th-straight week
- Weekend roundup: WMC volleyball reaches final, Laker boys XC fourth in opener
- Driving safety tips as kids head back to school
- Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Shellshocked’: Miscues, turnovers prove costly for Bucs football in opening night defeat
- Man under fire: BLP general manager says he is being blamed for things he didn't do or say
- Why did GH schools start so early this year?
- Kindergarten teacher ready for ‘fresh start’
- Grand Haven library staff petitions for union representation
- BLP power purchase costs increase by 64 percent
- Staked by athletic heritage, final Convertini driven to be new MCC signal caller
- 2022 GHHS Hall of Fame Inductees
- Man drowns at Spring Lake marina
- Councilmember Ryan Cummins accepts job in Saugatuck
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- If you can’t beat them, arrest them (14)
- Your Views (12)
- ‘2000 Mules’ exposes real threats to democracy (9)
- The war on the media ends today (8)
- Your Views (6)
- Dr. Fauci waged war on foolish refusals of facts (4)
- Your Views (3)
- Grand Haven library staff petitions for union representation (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Man under fire: BLP general manager says he is being blamed for things he didn't do or say (3)
- A biblical solution to a present-day debt problem (2)
- GOP governor nominee Tudor Dixon: 'Epic battle' ahead with Whitmer (2)
- Councilmember Ryan Cummins accepts job in Saugatuck (2)
- Ottawa Impact wins big in county commissioner races (2)
- BLP power purchase costs increase by 64 percent (2)
- Your Views (2)
- To ID, or not to ID? That most certainly is the question (1)
- Giving thanks for the history and service of the Coast Guard (1)
- Tribe embraces recreational marijuana sales where alcohol is banned (1)
- Pope says he'll slow down or retire: 'You can change a pope' (1)
- Wheels, peels and automobiles: Cars cruise to GH’s annual show (1)
- The debt crisis that sick Americans can’t avoid (1)
- Hope professor receives grant to pursue humility project (1)
- To read or not to read, but not to ban (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Lutheran bishop issues public apology to Latino congregation (1)
- Michigan restaurants brace for minimum wage ‘catastrophe’ (1)
- 2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Detroit Labor Day parade canceled amid COVID rise, monkeypox concerns (1)
- Your Views (1)
- U.S., world face economic turmoil (1)
- Republicans attacking student loan relief as a taxpayer burden got degrees on taxpayers' dime (1)
- Number of suicides in Ottawa County holds steady (1)
- Can you make a little room for me? (1)
- Nothing is better than Family Time (1)
- Motorcyclists are hospitalized or dying on a daily basis: What is Michigan doing wrong? (1)
- If the Republican presidential primary was to be held today, would you vote for Donald Trump or Liz Cheney? (1)
- Think first, Democrats, before helping extreme Republicans (1)
- Man smashes front door, robs gas station (1)
- Opinion: Goodell has everything he needs to obliterate Watson ruling (1)
- Your Views (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.