Linda Lancaster, age 75, of Ravenna passed away January 3, 2020, at Heartwood Lodge Hospice Facility under the loving care of her family and Hospice of North Ottawa.
The daughter of Grover Lobdell and Lorraine Grace (Shaffer) Soful, she was born March 15, 1944, in Muskegon. She married Everett Lancaster in Spring Lake, Michigan, who survives her. Together, they enjoyed 38 years of marriage.
Linda loved her AKC field trial black Labrador retrievers. She trained nonstop and did field trial competitions all over the United States. She earned hundreds of ribbons and trophies. Two of her dogs are in the AKC Hall of Fame. She was one of the best dog trainers out there. Linda loved to garden. She was very proud of her flowers and vegetable garden.
She was preceded in death by her father, Grover Lobdell; mother, Lorraine (Shaffer) Soful; step-son, Kelly Lancaster; and step-grandson, Austin Lancaster. Surviving are her husband, Everett Lancaster; daughters, Jackie (Mike) Powell of Oregon and Lorie (Steve) Kiebach of Grand Haven; grandkids, Lindsay LaFrance and Ashley LaFrance; great-grandkids, Cameron Brown and Haley Brown; siblings: Barbara and Edward Bowen, Gary and Karen Lobdell, and Benjamin Rose Clock; step-children: Debbie Lyn, Kim, Tim and Scott; and her very special friends, Maggie (Lynn) Mcgreavy and Marsha Praay Vanportfliet, along with her amazing neighbors.
A Celebration of Life will be announced soon! Instead of flowers, Linda would have appreciated contributions in her memory to Hospice of North Ottawa Community, Grand Haven, MI 49417. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Linda’s online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.