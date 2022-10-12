Linda Lou Gardner, age 80 of Grand Haven, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home. She was born on August 3, 1942, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Eugene and Virginia (Polhamus) Neal. Linda married Gerald “Jerry” A. Gardner on November 13, 1962, in Fruitport, Michigan.
Linda lived in Grand Haven most of her life, and worked for McDonald’s and Holiday Inn before starting her own cleaning business. She was a member of the Grand Haven VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and loved to play bingo, euchre and Shanghai rummy. Linda enjoyed going to garage sales, and most importantly, loved to spend time with her family and friends.
