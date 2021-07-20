The Celebration of Life for Linda S. Hall will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, Grand Haven, with the Rev. Kristine Aragon Bruce officiating. Friends may meet the family before or after the service, in the church lounge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church–Youth Ministry, Grand Haven Area Community Foundation, or a local “no-kill” pet shelter. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.