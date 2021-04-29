On April 23, 2021, Linda went home to join her Lord following a courageous 5 1/2-month battle with cancer and other underlying medical conditions. She was born on April 6, 1942, to the late George and Suetta Martin.
Over the years, she was active in the First Presbyterian Church Stephen’s Ministry, League of Women Voters, “The Birthday Club” and Naples Lakeside Aquabelles. Linda was an ardent supporter of her grandchildren and three daughters’ school and extra-curricular activities. She actively attended Sunday services at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Haven, Michigan, and Vanderbilt Presbyterian in Naples, Florida. Additionally, Linda has previously worked in various clerical positions for several Grand Haven businesses.
