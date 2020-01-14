Mrs. Linda Tebeau, age 81, of Grand Haven passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at home. She was born September 17, 1938, in Nashua, New Hampshire, to A. Gerald and Lenore (Holmes) Verheek during the great hurricane of 1938. Linda was raised in Manistee and graduated from Manistee High School. On June 7, 2008, she married Thomas Tebeau.
Linda served on the Grand Haven City Council for two terms, was a member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church, and a member of the Grand Haven Women’s Club. She enjoyed reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, cooking, baking and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed working in her garden, walking her dogs, and watching the Detroit Lions and MSU.
She is survived by her beloved husband, business partner (Hostetter’s News Agency) and best friend, Thomas Tebeau; three children: Lisa (Jeff) Whiting of Traverse City, Brett (Camille) DeLano of Dorr and Mary (Chuck) Agon of Grand Rapids; grandchildren: Leighanna, Cassie, Nick, Erica and George Whiting, Casey DeLano, Alexandra, George and Nikos Agon; brother, Alan (Sue) Verheek; and half-brother, Scott (Marie) Verheek. She was preceded in death by her parents and two half-brothers; and several beloved furry and feathery friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church with the Rev. Chuck Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Memorials to The Father William Langlois Education Fund or the American Cancer Society are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
