Mrs. Linda Van Opynen, age 72, of Grand Haven passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at home. She was born March 9, 1948, in Muskegon to Jack and Betty (Aney) Aker. On June 25, 1965, she married Roger Van Opynen in Grand Haven.
Linda was a member of First Congregational Church in Fruitport. She retired in August 2019 after 40 years at The Arc–Advocacy & Resource Center of Ottawa County. Linda loved making cards, traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
