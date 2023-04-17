Lois A. Gray of Nunica, Michigan, passed away with family by her side in the early hours of Friday, April 14, 2023. She was born on May 31, 1937 in Grand Haven, Michigan to Edward and Ada (Huls) Decker. Lois graduated from Western Michigan Christian High School in 1956. She was quick-witted, had a deep love for others, and had the most beautiful smile that would light up any room. She was tenacious with everything she did and never gave up on any task.
A devout Christian, Lois dedicated her life to the people of her community. She owned L.A. Gray Greetings and Gifts in downtown Grand Haven, managed the Hackley Hospital gift shop until her retirement in 2010, was a member of the American Legion, and was active in Spring Lake Presbyterian Church. At SLPC, Lois was a deacon and ran the food pantry program.
