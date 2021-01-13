Lois C. Ott, age 87 of Grand Haven, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Robbinswood Assisted Living. Her family would like to thank the Robbinswood staff for the outstanding care she received while residing there.
Lois was born June 1, 1933, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late James and Christine (Meeusen) DeKraker. Lois was a graduate of Grand Haven High School and went on to graduate from Muskegon School of Business. She married Herman J. Ott on September 11, 1954, in Grand Haven, and she and Herman owned their own accounting and income tax business in Grand Haven for over 40 years.
