Lois L. Groh, age 96, passed away early Tuesday, March 2, 2021. She was born on August 19, 1924 to Luther and Edith (Honett) Anderson in Stanton, IA. The family moved to Chicago, where she completed high school before attending Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois.
She married William Groh, a handsome soldier in a ceremony in Chicago. Together, they made Chicago Heights their home where they raised two sons while creating cherished memories of love and laughter. Lois dedicated 25 years to Irwin Publishing from which she retired.
