Lois Deanne Klempel, age 92, moved peacefully into the kingdom of God on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Born to Gerrit and Francis (Gringhuis) Schultz on May 1, 1927, in Grand Haven, Lois was a lifelong area resident, and graduated from GHHS in 1945. She married Richard Klempel on August 28, 1948, and was his devoted and loving wife for 65 years. She was an active member of Second Reformed Church, where she and Rich served as Sr. High Youth Group leaders, and “Mr. & Mrs.” Couples Group leaders. Lois also joyously sang soprano in the choir for many years and would get so nervous when she had to sing solo! She had a heart for Christian ministry that carried into all aspects of her life. Her faith, love of people and tenacity were an inspiration to many.
When Lois and Rich met, she was employed at Oakes Insurance Agency across Washington Street from McCellan’s Five & Dime. Rich was walking to visit his aunt Lena, the owner of Riemer’s Jewelry Store, when they passed each other on the street. He had just finished his shift as a GH Police patrolman and was dressed in his army uniform, which was dyed dark blue because he couldn’t afford to buy one yet. Lois asked her co-worker who he was as Rich also turned to take a second look.
Shortly after that, he started calling to ask her out, but she had a steady boyfriend. Rich was persistent and continued to call. Lois’ mother answered one of his calls and Rich, not recognizing her voice, said, “How about a date?” “Sure,” she said, “What time do you want to pick me up?” Being shy, he was quite embarrassed, but persistence paid off and Lois finally told her boyfriend she was going to see Rich so he would stop pestering her. That was all it took, and the rest is history.
When they were married, Lois worked at Keller Tool until they started a family a few years later. Within 10 years, the family had grown to six, all within the confines of a two-bedroom duplex they had built. Though she never imagined herself as the mother of six children, she was dedicated to the task of raising them to be healthy, honest and responsible adults. When the children were all in school, she worked at Jaarda’s Clothing Store, and then as secretary to the director of the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District until she retired.
She was an accomplished seamstress, making her own beautiful wedding trousseau out of parachute silk that Rich brought home from his WWII duty. She also sewed wardrobes for her children, herself, Barbie & baby doll clothes, upholstery work, clothes for the grandkids, and also, embroidered many receiving blankets for them. If anything needed mending, she would willingly fix it.
Gardening and camping were two more of her passions. She would be on her hands and knees working in the garden for hours until about the age of 90. The family started camping in 1964 when Lois would bravely pack up the six kids, plus one or two friends, for two weeks while Rich was home working. The family continued to have many camping adventures together, as it expanded to include marriages and grandchildren. Her last camping trip was in May 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rich, and sister Joyce Busman. She is survived by her six children: Lynda Klempel (Steve Spear) of Oregon, Gayle (Walker) Parmelee, Janna (Barry) Houghton, Deb (Russ) Rymal, Jim (Nicole) Klempel and Scott (Kristen) Klempel, and brother-in-law John Busman, all of Grand Haven. She has been a blessing in the lives of her grandchildren: Morgan (Parmelee) Chatman, Kate (Parmelee) Huhn, Elizabeth (Parmelee) Foster, Erica (Houghton) Meyer, Travis, Andrew and Lucas Houghton, Taylor, Elliot and Hannah Rymal, and Kylie Klempel. She also leaves eight great-grandchildren and six nieces and nephews. Lois was an exemplary woman, wife and mother, and will be greatly missed by her family.
The family would like to thank everyone at Grand Pines Assisted Living and Hospice for their kindness and excellent care.
The funeral for Lois will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Second Reformed Church, 1000 Waverly, Grand Haven, with the Rev. Dan Eisnor officiating. Friends may meet the family 5-7 p.m. Friday, November 15, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Second Reformed Church. Please visit www.sytsemafh.com to sign Lois’ guestbook or share a memory with the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.