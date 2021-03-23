Lois May “Pepsi” Coston, 94, of Spring Lake died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Heartwood Lodge Hospice Residence. Arrangements will announced by The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services.
