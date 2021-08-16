Lois Marie Crouse, age 86 of Spring Lake, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021, at home. She was born on October 2, 1934, in Manton, Michigan, to the late Robert and Myrtie (Sprague) Muche.
Lois married Donald Crouse on May 8, 1954, in Manton, Michigan. Lois worked with her husband at Crouse Supply Co. for many years and gave back to her community by volunteering for Hospice of North Ottawa Community and Meals on Wheels. Lois was business savvy and was always keeping an eye on the stock market. She enjoyed swimming at the YMCA and playing Bridge. In her spare time, Lois enjoyed boating and socializing with friends. She loved working on crosswords and jigsaw puzzles, and she especially liked relaxing with a good book to read.
