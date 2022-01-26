Lois Marie Chaney, age 96, of Spring Lake passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at North Ottawa Care Center. She was born March 24, 1925, in Union City, Tennessee, to Garrett and Lula Viola (Jackson) Williams; and married Harold Curtis Chaney on April 6, 1944, in Hesperia, Michigan. He preceded her in death in 2016.
Lois graduated from Dixie High School in Union City, Tennessee, in 1943. She worked at Braaks Bakery for 14 years, previously worked at Sealed Power in Muskegon, and worked the elections in Spring Lake. Lois was a member of Nortonville Gospel Chapel and member of the Sgt. Alvin Jonker VFW Auxiliary. She loved to read and garden, and enjoyed winters in McAllen, Texas.
