Lois Audrey Matheson of Spring Lake passed away January 29, 2021.
She is survived by her nieces and nephew: Margaret (Jerry) Jensen, Julie (Craig) Yoas and Arthur (Valerie) Graham; and several great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Iva Graham; nephew, Dr. Daniel J. Graham; and great-nephew, Cameron Graham.
