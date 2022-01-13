Mrs. Lois Rhoades, age 87, of Spring Lake passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at home. She was born February 4, 1934, in Bald Knob, Arkansas, to Alfred and Ida Bone. On August 31, 1953, she married Jimmie Rhoades, and he preceded her in death on December 31, 2018.
Lois was a member at Christian Life Church and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, being with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.
