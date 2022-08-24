Lola Mae Olsen, age 92 of Spring Lake, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at home. She was born on March 23, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Fred and Martha (Sarnowski) Rosenau. She married Harry C. Olsen on December 22, 1965, in Spring Lake, and they were married for 28 years before his passing on December 2, 1994.
Lola lived in the Spring Lake area for over 35 years, after moving here from the Detroit area. She graduated from Cooley High School and worked for Ford Motor Company until her retirement. Lola split her time between Spring Lake, Mich., and Hilton Head, S.C., where she attended Island Lutheran Church for many years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and travel.
