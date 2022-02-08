Lola Marie Wells, age 80, of Grand Haven passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. She was born August 15, 1941, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to Cloyd Bernard and Mamie Icy Wells.
Lola graduated from Alma College and then earned her master’s degree from Western Michigan University and worked as an addiction therapist for the Veterans Administration. She enjoyed walking, bicycling, reading, good conversation, joke-telling and entertaining people.
