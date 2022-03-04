Lorene Anne Gambill, age 103, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Grand Pines Assisted Living Center in Grand Haven, Michigan. Lorene was born November 7, 1918, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Clarence and Hilda (Anderson) Isaacson. Lorene married Robert Gambill on November 2, 1938, and he preceded in 2011.
Lorene graduated Roosevelt High School in Ypsilanti. She worked as a real estate agent for Home Builders Realty, retiring in 1977. Lorene and Bob shared a love of music of the big band era and show tunes, which they often sang around the house and in the car. Lorene was a charter member of the Sweet Adelines and sang with them for many years in Hillsdale. She enjoyed outdoor activities including golfing with friends and summers on Big Pine Lake in Minnesota as a youth where an affection for fishing turning into a lifelong passion. It was enjoyed in adult years at their lake property with fishing trips over 20 years to the U.P. with her husband. She loved to look for beach stones on the shores and later polish and turn them into jewelry. Lorene also had a passion for reading books, and later turned into an audiobook listener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.