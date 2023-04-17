Louis Marvin Dreese, age 82, of Spring Lake passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at Heartwood Lodge. He was born March 7, 1941, in Grand Haven, Michigan to Eugene W. and June L. (Loss) Dreese.
Louis served his country in the Navy and was a member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post #28 in Grand Haven. He worked as a refrigeration technician and boilermaker and retired from Herman Miller. He loved hunting, fishing, turtle trapping (Louis was known for his turtle trapping skills in the bayou by many) canoeing and was the consummate outdoorsman. Louis also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and most of all loved doting on his grandchildren.
