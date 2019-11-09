Mrs. Louise Ann Suchecki, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born May 16, 1934, to Edward and Catherine (Niemiec) Dault in Grand Haven.
A lifelong resident of the area, Louise started working at Keller Tool as a mail sorter after high school where she was introduced to the love her life, Ray, by his sister, Mary Ann. They were married February 6, 1954, and moved to Nunica where they raised their nine children. Ray and Louise ran Ray’s Quality Welding in Grand Haven, where Louise did secretarial work for 49 years. They were members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake.
Ray and Louise enjoyed traveling and spent most holidays at Round Lake, camping and fishing with their children, and eventually, their children’s families. They were Gold Members of The Polka Melodies for years. Louise always enjoyed eating a Pronto Pup and Fricano’s pizza with friends and family. There were many nights spent with the family playing euchre and hearing Louise’s famous line, “What’s trump again?” when she had a good hand. Ray and Louise were always looking stylish in their matching red, white and blue attire. Louise’s love for Ray was obvious as she was always chasing after him and giving him affectionate touches.
Louise will be remember by her husband of 65 years, Ray; children: Chuck (Geralynn) Suchecki, Dan (Sue) Suchecki, David (Audrey) Suchecki, Richard (Pam) Suchecki, Matt Suchecki, Mary (Randy) Cole, Tony (Cherise) Suchecki, Beth (Jim) Duddles and Christopher Suchecki; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Ed (Phyllis) Dault, Norm (Pat) Dault, Cathy Bogdan, Jane Simonte and Joe (Teresa) Dault; sisters- and brothers-in-law: Ruth Suchecki, Helen Laufersky, Dave (Gloria) Suchecki, Carol (Jerry) Klotz and Phil (Marilyn) Suchecki; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Erick Thomas Suchecki; sister-in-law, Barb Dault; and sisters- and brothers-in-law: Mary Ann (Duane) Reames, Ed Suchecki, Bob Laufersky and Pat (Ed) Koeller.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, November 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (406 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake 49456) with Father Dave Gross presiding. Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, November 10, from 2-5 p.m. at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444, and one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the wonderful staff at Heartwood Lodge and Hospice of North Ottawa for the compassionate care they showed Louise, as well as her dear friend and “adoptive daughter” Linda. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of North Ottawa and Alzheimer’s Association – Greater MI Chapter. Please feel free to visit the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
