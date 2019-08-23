Lucille A. Brooks, age 94, of Grand Haven, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Heartwood Lodge. She was born December 30, 1924, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Irving Lovejoy and Lenora (Bessmer) Gilbert. Lucille married Raymond Brooks on June 15, 1944, and he preceded her in death on February 22, 2005.
Lucille graduated at the top of her class from Fremont High School’s Class of 1943. She then became employed as a quality engineer at Lakey Foundry in Muskegon. Later, she worked at Motorola Research, Leco Corp. and Medallion Instruments. Lucille was a very active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, where she held several offices; the church was at the utmost center of her life. Lucille loved gardening, spending winters in the Southwest portion of the U.S., and most importantly, loved her Lord and her church family. She will be remembered by all who were blessed to have met her.
Lucille will be missed by her son, Daniel (Darlene) Brooks of Grand Haven; grandchildren: Noland Brooks, Clifton (Cynthia) Brooks and Wendy (Wesley) Brightman; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.
The Funeral Service will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Grand Haven Seventh-day Adventist Church, with Pastor Malcolm Douglas officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Holton Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh-day Adventist Church Benevolent Fund. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Lucille’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.