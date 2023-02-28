Mrs. Lucille Kuipers, age 94, of Grand Haven passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. She was born Feb. 4, 1929, in Grand Rapids, to Ernest and Mary (De Back) Scheltema. On Dec. 18, 1947, she married Lawrence Kuipers in Grand Haven, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 4, 2015.
Lucille was a member of Second Reformed Church, where she was a part of the Martha’s Circle and Women’s Bible League. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 28 Women’s Auxiliary and a Girl Scouts leader. She enjoyed square dancing, camping, sewing and reading; but most of all, she loved her family and will be greatly missed.
