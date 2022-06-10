Lucinda “Cindy” Marie Engel, age 65 of Titusville, Florida, (formerly of Grand Haven), passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her home in Florida. She was born on August 8, 1956, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Glenn and Ethel (Schippers) Engel.
Cindy graduated from Grand Haven High School, was a former member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony’s Catholic Parish, and spent the last half of her life living on the east coast of Florida. She worked at the American Legion Post 1 in Titusville, and enjoyed crafting and sewing.
