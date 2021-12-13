Mrs. Lucy Kostecki, age 79, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, surrounded by her family at home.
Lucy moved from St. Louis, Missouri, with her husband, Stan Kostecki; children: Chris Kostecki, Margaret (Bob) Wurn and Kathy Deal. Lucy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was a proud grandma of five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Lucy greatly enjoyed the Tri-Cities communities and the many friendships she developed over the past 45 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.