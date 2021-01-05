Luella J. Frietchen, age 98 of Spring Lake, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at a local care facility. She was born June 21, 1922, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late William and Catherine (Albright) Frietchen.
Luella graduated from Grand Haven High School and went on to obtain her associate’s degree, working as a medical assistant for many years. She was a member of Emmanuel Evangelical Free Church for several years, and former member of First Baptist Church of Spring Lake. Luella loved gardening and tending to her flowers, and was a member of the Michigan Conservation Club and Four Pointes Center. She also belonged to the Michigan State Medical Assistants and Ottawa County Medical Assistants.
