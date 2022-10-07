Lyda Vos Ciereman, 92, formerly of Grand Haven, passed away October 3, 2022, after suffering a stroke.
Lyda was born on September 22, 1930, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Later on in life, Lyda lived many years in the Grand Rapids area. In 1967, Lyda and her husband, Bill, moved to Grand Haven (Robinson Township) where she helped her husband for many years in their automobile business. In 1985, Lyda went to work for the United States Postal Service in Grand Haven, where she retired at the age of 70 in 2000.
