Lyle White

Lyle E. “Whitey” White, age 89 of Grand Haven, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at home.
He was born on January 31, 1931 in Flint, MI to the late Peter and Ruth (Chilcott) White. Lyle married Kathleen Mendel on June 27, 1953. Lyle graduated from Grand Haven High School and worked as a Supervisor for Grand Haven Brass for 50 years before his retirement. He enjoyed snow skiing and water skiing, and traveling to the U.P. to go hunting for white-tail deer up at the cabin with friends from the H.B.H. Hunting Club.
