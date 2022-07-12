Lynda Lee Edson, age 61 of Holland, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital. She was born on September 8, 1960, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Peter and Arla (Walsh) Boomgaard. Lynda married Chad J. Edson on September 24, 2016.
Lynda graduated from Grand Haven High School and attended Muskegon Community College. She lived in the Tri-Cities area for most of her life, residing in Holland since 2014. Lynda worked as a veterinary technician for several years, followed by Heyboer Transformers for 18 years, and most recently working at RAMI Corp. for over 18 years. Lynda had a true passion for animals, especially horses, and was very involved in 4-H, serving as teen leader and continuing to lead and volunteer with them for many years. She trained and showed horses, as well as giving riding lessons. Lynda was a very personable but private lady. Her family was the most important part of her life, and she loved her dog, Thorin Edson.
