Lynn Ann (Beimers) Rose was born to the late John Donald and Gertrude (Tikkanen) Beimers on April 2, 1947, in Grand Haven, Michigan, and passed away December 30, 2019, at the age of 72.
On May 6, 1967, she married Allen Howard Rose, and they celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary earlier last year. Lynn worked as a dietary manager at nursing homes in Grand Haven, Zeeland, Muskegon and Marne.
Along with her husband, Allen, she is survived by two sons, Tony (Tammy) Rose of Muskegon and Michael (Laura) Rose of Holland; sister, Sharon Semkiw of Holton; brother, Brian G. (Linda) Beimers of Spring Lake; brother- and sisters-in-law, Bonnie and Joe Scarbrough of Spring Lake, Virginia and Bev Collins of Ludington; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, Lynn was preceded in death by a son, Jay Donald Rose.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place, handled by Shoreline Memorial of Muskegon. A Memorial Service will be held Jan. 11, 2020, for Lynn at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 15395 Rannes St., Spring Lake, at 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.