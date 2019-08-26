Mrs. Lynn Deetjen, age 70, of Deerfield Beach Florida and Oak Lawn, Illinois, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at her summer cottage in Grand Haven, Michigan. Lynn was born March 19,1949, in Boston, Massachusetts. On August 18,1974, Lynn married Larry Deetjen in Arlington, Massachusetts.
Lynn was a former member of St. Patrick- St. Anthony Catholic Church and for 19 years provided invaluable volunteer leadership serving as the elected President and Board Member of the Deer Creek Improvement Association. Lynn provided the vision and drive to develop River Park in Deerfield Beach, Florida as well as enhanced landscaped entranceways for the 17 communities making up the Deer Creek Improvement Association. Lynn was part of a newly elected board that brought fiscal strength and direction to one of South Florida’s finest planned development communities established circa 1974.
Prior to Lynn’s professional real estate career in Florida, she was an educator both in Massachusetts and in Michigan teaching mathematics to both secondary and college level students. Lynn loved helping young people succeed and her children, grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces benefited immensely from her passion for life and support of education. They are committed to carrying that legacy forward in their lives.
Lynn loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years Larry; three children: Heather (Gabriel) Stern of Laguna Niguel, CA, Jill (Robbie) Merchant of Irvine, CA, and Chad Deetjen of Boynton Beach, FL; three grandchildren: Willow, Elowen, Sage; five sisters: Kathy (Dick) Milne, Nancy Bannister, Helen (Vince) Barauskas, Jane (Jim) Martin, and Judy (Bob) Femia; two brothers: Tim Russell, and Rusty (Vickie) Russell; brother-in-law, Garry (Susie) Deetjen.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Walter and Catherine “Be-Ma”; husband’s parents Willard and Dorothy Deetjen; sister-in-law, Barbara Russell, wife of Tim (Thomas) Russell.
At this time a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Lake Forest Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Lynn may be given to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.larryandlynn.com/in-memoriam.
