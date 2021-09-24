Mrs. Marcia Jelier, age 78, of Spring Lake passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was born July 1, 1943, in Muskegon to Martin and Helen (Bultema) Timmer. On August 12, 1966, she married William “Bill” Jelier.
Marcia was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. She graduated from Muskegon High School and Hackley School of Nursing, and worked as an RN many years around the state. She enjoyed going to their cabin, snowmobiling, knitting, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.