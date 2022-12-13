Mrs. Marcia Rooks, age 75, of Spring Lake passed away Monday, December 12, 2022. She was born October 11, 1947, in Muskegon to Ralph “Bud” and Marian (Spoelma) Ruiter. On October 11, 1968, she married Glenn Rooks, who faithfully took care of Marcia for all of these years.
Marcia was an active member of Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church. She was a member of the Association of Michigan Basket Weavers and the Southwest Michigan Basket Makers Guild. Marcia enjoyed playing her hammer dulcimer, traveling to the Upper Peninsula and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
