Marcia Tjapkes, age 84, passed away on April 16, 2022. A celebration of Marcia’s life will be held 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Harbourfront Grand Hall. Memorial contributions in Marcia’s name can be made to Ferrysburg Community Church or Humanity for Prisoners. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.

