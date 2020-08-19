Margaret Jane Korcz (Etheridge), of Grand Haven, passed away in her sleep on August 16, 2020, at the age of 95. She was born in Grand Rapids on December 28, 1924, the only daughter of Daniel Etheridge, owner of the Etheridge Printing Company, and his wife Jozina Daane.
Margaret graduated from Ottawa Hills High School in 1942 and took classes at Calvin College before marrying Jerry Messer on December 27, 1944, while he was on leave from the U.S. Navy during World War II. Together, they raised four girls: Jo Ellen, Nancy, Susan and Lynn. They separated in 1972 and remained friends the rest of his life. She then married Norbert “Bert” Korcz, a veteran of the Korean War, and moved to Naples, Florida, where they spent 20 years together until his death. In 1998, she returned to Grand Haven to be closer to her family.
Margaret aspired to be an architect and took great joy in decorating homes and creating dollhouses from scratch; she also spent many years in furniture and antique sales. She was a talented painter who loved the color pink and excelled at art and handcrafting, and an avid bridge player. She will be remembered most for her sense of humor, her impeccable style and the love she had for her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Charles) Reaser-Nagtzaam of Grand Haven and Jo Ellen Messer of Braintree, Vermont; her grandchildren: Laura (Chris) Davlantes, Tim Nagtzaam, Jamie Nagtzaam-Adams, Jenny Bence, Spencer Bence, Joshua Starr, Aaron Endré, Jacob Mankoski and Kelly Mankoski; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Susan and Lynn; her brothers, Bob and Daane Etheridge; her husbands; and many of her friends.
A private family service will be held on Nantucket Island sometime next summer. In memory of Margaret, please make a donation to a local food bank in your area for those in need.
Arrangements entrusted to The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
