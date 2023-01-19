The Funeral Service for Margaret Kraai will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Trinity Reformed Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Latest News
- Whitmer: American incentives bringing out 'competition' in European businesses
- Bucs Pride night ends in tight defeat for GH-SL hockey
- OAISD school board members thanked
- New member hopes to bring design-thinking to Village Council
- Northern Strike 23-1 set to take place at Camp Grayling
- In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera
- State Briefs
- Grand Haven forecast
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigating after basketball player punched at GHHS
- Fruitport schools providing mental health resources during traumatic event
- Dreams do come true
- Ottawa County GOP sues itself
- 20th People's Choice contest kicks off
- Grand Haven church turns to MLK against Ottawa Impact
- Residents angered over Ottawa Impact policies form coalition to vote them out in 2024
- Police: No charges after punch at GHHS basketball game
- Police arrest suspect after chase through Grand Haven
- State funding approved for affordable housing in Spring Lake
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- New Board of Commissioners shaking up county government (11)
- County board, Gibbs defend DEI, slogan changes (5)
- A brief history of the Dewey Hill Nativity scene (2)
- Baker named president of Grand Haven school board (2)
- Your Views (2)
- County's Dem chair: Changes by new board show ‘not all are welcome’ (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Ottawa County meets again Tuesday; here's what to expect (1)
- Only a minority in the GOP sees Jan. 6 as a sad day, poll finds (1)
- Dreams do come true (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Breaking rank: 2 Ottawa Impact-backed commissioners oppose hiring legal firm (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Is the immorality of debt the gravest sin of all? (1)
- Remedying children seen and not heard (1)
- Michigan AG looking into new county board actions (1)
- Ottawa County GOP sues itself (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Residents angered over Ottawa Impact policies form coalition to vote them out in 2024 (1)
- GHAPS revamps MLK Day learning, generates consistency for all grade levels (1)
- Your Views (1)
- What a twit: Elon Musk’s awful term atop Twitter (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.