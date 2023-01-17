Margaret Kraai, 100, of Grand Haven died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at a local care facility. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Victim advocacy org speaks out after Allegan murder-suicide
- Police arrest suspect after chase through Grand Haven
- New helmets for SL football coming in fall
- Illinois’ sweeping firearms ban certain to end up in court
- Lakeshore Press Pass dives deep into prep hoops and more
- GH's Burbridge signs with Hope College volleyball
- College hoops has a new 3-point king: Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis
- Local Habitat for Humanity receives $36K grant from Lowe’s
Most Popular
Articles
- Breaking rank: 2 Ottawa Impact-backed commissioners oppose hiring legal firm
- Ottawa County GOP sues itself
- 1st GHHS soccer coach, DuShane, dies
- Dreams do come true
- 20th People's Choice contest kicks off
- Grand Haven church turns to MLK against Ottawa Impact
- County board, Gibbs defend DEI, slogan changes
- The year they flipped the mirror
- Residents angered over Ottawa Impact policies form coalition to vote them out in 2024
- Family of SL murder victim files lawsuit against county dispatch
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- New Board of Commissioners shaking up county government (11)
- County board, Gibbs defend DEI, slogan changes (5)
- A brief history of the Dewey Hill Nativity scene (2)
- Your Views (2)
- County's Dem chair: Changes by new board show ‘not all are welcome’ (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Ottawa County meets again Tuesday; here's what to expect (1)
- Only a minority in the GOP sees Jan. 6 as a sad day, poll finds (1)
- Dreams do come true (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Breaking rank: 2 Ottawa Impact-backed commissioners oppose hiring legal firm (1)
- Is the immorality of debt the gravest sin of all? (1)
- Michigan AG looking into new county board actions (1)
- Ottawa County GOP sues itself (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Residents angered over Ottawa Impact policies form coalition to vote them out in 2024 (1)
- GHAPS revamps MLK Day learning, generates consistency for all grade levels (1)
- Your Views (1)
- What a twit: Elon Musk’s awful term atop Twitter (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.