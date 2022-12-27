Margaret Mary Jonio, age 91 of Nunica, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022.
The Funeral Service for Margaret will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Coopersville. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, from 6-8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, as well as one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.