Margaret Marie Clawson, age 71, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, unexpectedly at Mercy Hospital. She was born August 5, 1950, in Grand Rapids to Elston Eugene and Ruby Marie (Worsham) McDonald Sr.; and married Marvin Hart Clawson on February 9, 1973. Marvin preceded her in death on April 18, 2020; and her two sons, Jesse Clawson on November 14, 2001, and Matthew Clawson on October 24, 2021.
Margaret naturally took charge as the oldest of eight siblings. She worked as a legal secretary for Scholten-Fant Law Office before retiring. She was the consummate volunteer, volunteering for Cub Scouts, Suicide Prevention Hotline, Hamilton High School Library and Adopt the Highway, taking care of a 3-and-half-mile section of M-40. Her other interests were fishing, hunting, camping, bird watching, traveling, riding motorcycles, sewing and canning, and she was always open to learn new things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.