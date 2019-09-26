Margaret Marie Rhodea, age 96, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at a local care facility. She was born April 14, 1923, in Hesperia, Michigan, to Clarence and Nellie (Williams-Wilcox) Chaney.
Margaret graduated from Hesperia High School, Class of 1941, where she was salutatorian. She married Donald O. Rhodea on November 30, 1947. He preceded her in death on January 7, 1979.
Margaret was a member of Lakeshore Baptist Church and former member of the choir. She was a former assistant of Awana Club and the Girl Scouts, which she did for more than 20 years. Margaret worked for the Grand Haven Tribune, Atco Rubber Products and Ottawa County Register of Deeds office, which she retired from. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and loved cross-country skiing in her younger years, being outdoors and spending time gardening.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Janet (Stephen) Brower of Grand Haven; son, Paul (Laura) Rhodea of Kouts, Indiana; four grandchildren: Stephanie OverMars, Brandwell (Rachael) Brower, Rachel and Robin Rhodea; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
The Funeral Service for Margaret will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Wayne Muri officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Margaret may be made to the Awana Club, c/o Lakeshore Baptist Church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Margaret’s online guestbook.
